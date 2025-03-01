Cam Newton recalls hating Jim Harbaugh's over-the-top aggressive NFL Combine interview
Every year during the NFL Combine, at least one story surfaces where a team went a little too far while interviewing prospects. That was the case for Cam Newton, who was the No. 1 overall pick for the Carolina Panthers in 2011.
Newton opened up about the process recently on his 4th&1 podcast and told a story about a coach who got under his skin. It wasn't anyone on Carolina, but instead, it was Jim Harbaugh who was coaching the San Francisco 49ers at that time. Harbaugh, who has always had a unique style went right after Newton, questioning his character.
To this day, it's stuck with Newton who said Harbaugh had him "steaming."
"One team in particular, it was Jim Harbaugh," Newton said. "He was (with) the f***ing 49ers at that time. Boy, that motherf***er had me so f***ing mad. Boy, steaming. He's like, 'Yo, so what's your relationship with your dad?' This is still barring off of the NCAA investigation, 'If we're drafting you, this how we're expecting you to come in and play early. You've had issues (everywhere) you've been. So you mean to tell me, we got to be patient over you to get through your bullsh*t before you get to actually perform?'"
Teams often attempt to put players in uncomfortable situations, which was the case here. It's a questionable tactic, and one that can go wrong in a hurry.
As for Newton, the Auburn quarterback went on to become one of the best players in the league, even winning the NFL MVP during the 2015 season.
