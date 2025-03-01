NFL Combine darling sees Panthers legend Julius Peppers in himself
A total of 4.5 sacks in three seasons (37 games) at Texas A&M doesn’t exactly scream early first-round pick. However, defensive end Shemar Stewart certainly opened some eyes on the first day of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
“Stewart made a splash on Thursday,” said NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter. “He posted a 40-inch vertical (second-best among combine defensive linemen), 10-foot-11 broad jump (best among combine D-linemen) and excellent 4.59-second 40 (fourth-fastest among combine DLs).
“He tweaked his hamstring running the 40, (per NFL Network Senior National Reporter Stacey Dales), and the injury kept him out of the position workouts. The drills could have given him a platform to show he has the agility and change-of-direction skills to become a more productive player in the pros (4.5 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M), but he did more than enough in the athletic testing to help himself.”
WOW. It was a big night for Stewart, who had this to say. “I was scrolling through YouTube one day watching some of the NFL guys,” explained the 6’5”, 281-pound prospect (via Joseph Person of The Athletic), “and I seen Julius Peppers, and went, ‘Man, he kind of looks like me.’ Same weight and everything. He’s explosive, strong and powerful. He just made plays. I think he got the most interceptions I’ve ever seen from a D-lineman.”
Now before anyone jumps to conclusions in regards to the young performer and his comments in regards to a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Person explains. “To be clear, Stewart said he wasn’t comparing himself to Peppers in terms of production, but in build and athleticism. Stewart, who led the Aggies with 39 pressures in 2024, is a large human who passes the eye test.
"If he has even some of Peppers’ playmaking ability, he could help the Panthers both as a pass rusher and set-the-edge run defender. Because while finding a gifted edge rusher to get Jadeveon Clowney off the field more is important, the Panthers’ need to improve a historically bad run defense has been well-documented.”
The Panthers’ defensive issues are well-documented. Stewart’s showing at Indianapolis may have given something more for general manager Dan Morgan to think about.
