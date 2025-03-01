Panthers predicted to take another 'big-bodied' WR in Round 3 of 2025 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers seem to have a "type" at the wide receiver position. While general manager Dan Morgan is only in his second year on the job, the team's depth chart at this spot is dominated by bigger wide receivers as opposed to smaller, quicker, more "shifty" types of pass-catchers.
They could certainly use somebody like the latter (Time Machine Tyler Lockett?), but they should also be in the market for another large target for Bryce Young with a wide catch radius. That will help them bring in those game-breaker moonballs that Young was throwing so well in the second half of the 2024 season.
On that score, one name to watch is Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor. A new seven-round mock draft from Jacob Infante at Pro Football Network has the Panthers picking him in the third round at No. 74 overall.
"Only a redshirt sophomore, Elic Ayomanor is a big-bodied receiver who thrives along the boundary with his physicality, body control, and breakaway speed after the catch. He’s a bit raw as a route runner but carries impressive physical potential at the next level."
Ayomanor fits the "XL" prototype (6-foot-2, 209 pounds) and comes fresh off having put up some impressive college numbers over the last two years. In 24 games he posted 125 catches, 1,844 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns. Here are the highlights.
For now Ayomano is projected to come off the board in the second round in the 50's, so this would be a nice value pick for Morgan. Drafting him would likely put Ayomanor in position to compete with Xavier Legette for the WR2 role beneath Adam Thielen in 2025. If that theoretical battle went well for him, Aymanor could eventually take over as the top option.
