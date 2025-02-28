Panthers' Bryce Young stands to reap massive gain from huge NFL trade rumor
The Carolina Panthers are getting much closer to respectability, and you may not realize it when you look at their 5-12 record from this past season.
However, the Panthers played much better football down the stretch, thanks much in part to Bryce Young showing massive improvement under center.
Here's the thing: Carolina actually could make a push in the NFC South next year with the right offseason moves. The Panthers have some very obvious needs, and while their defense is chief among them, they also must add some weapons for Young.
Carolina can pursue multiple avenues to find more playmakers in the coming weeks and months, but perhaps the most intriguing path is the trade market.
The Panthers don't have a ton of cap room, so it would strongly benefit them to target wide receivers on their rookie deals. The Green Bay Packers have a few of those, and a recent Packers rumor might result in Green Bay shaking up its receiving corps.
Earlier on Friday, it was reported that the Packers had engaged the Seattle Seahawks in trade discussions for D.K. Metcalf. Another report later squelched it, but everyone involved in the reporting essentially said that a Metcalf-to-Green Bay trade could not be ruled out in the near future.
Let's say the Packers move a young receiver and a draft pick for Metcalf. It would probably be either Romeo Doubs or Dontayvion Wicks that would go, and if it's the latter, that would leave an awfully disgruntled Doubs sitting as the No. 3 receiver behind Metcalf and Jayden Reed.
Remember: Doubs expressed displeasure with his role as a secondary option this past season and was even suspended one game for his behavior because of it, so chances are, if Green Bay does swing a deal for Metcalf, Doubs would be on the trade block.
That would open quite a door for Carolina, who could swoop in and potentially offer the Packers a third-round pick for Doubs' services (and it might not even take that much).
Doubs is a very talented receiver who definitely has untapped potential. He also is slated to earn just $3.2 million in base salary next season, so the Panthers could easily fit him into their budget.
Carolina should closely monitor this situation and see if it can take advantage of it.
