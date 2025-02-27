Panthers 3-round NFL mock draft adds sack artist, press corner and a deep threat
With no shortage of holes on their roster, the Carolina Panthers will have several options during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Set to make their first selection at No. 8 overall, the Panthers could look for a big-play wideout to help Bryce Young continue to develop. They could also go for a defensive lineman to shore up their pass rush — or improve their porous run defense.
In this 3-round mock draft, they wind up addressing both of those needs, starting with a promising pass rusher.
Round 1, Pick 8: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee
The Panthers top pass rusher in 2024 was Jadeveon Clowney, which is why adding a starting-caliber EDGE this offseason is a must. With this pick, they land James Pearce Jr. who had 17.5 sacks the past two seasons at Tennessee.
As if watching him play wasn’t enough of a reason to root for Pearce landing in Carolina, he made sure to further endear himself to the fan base during the NFL Combine. Pearce said he had a lot of success in the city before adding he was a fan of Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis, and Cam Newton.
Perhaps his name will be mentioned in the same breath as those stars one day.
Round 2, Pick 57: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
In Round 2, the Panthers add Azareye'h Thomas from Florida State to the mix. The 6-foot-1, 191-pounder is known for his press coverage. He uses his long arms to break up passes but lacks recovery speed — which could be a concern.
Despite the questions surrounding his speed, Thomas has the makings of a starter and would help Carolina if they lost Mike Jackson in free agency.
Round 3, Pick 74: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
Back on the clock at No. 74, Carolina adds an explosive deep threat in Oregon’s Tez Johnson.
What the 5-foot-9, 156-pound Johnson lacks in size, he more than makes up for with his speed. He excelled in the slot and was hard to bring down after the catch.
In addition to his work as a receiver, Johnson is a weapon in the return game as well.
