Cam Newton invites Dez Bryant to spill the tea on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
Ask any random Carolina Panthers fan and they'll probably tell you that the worst owner in the NFL is the devil-they-know David Tepper. However, right now you can make a much stronger case that it's actually Jerry Jones with the Dallas Cowboys.
For all his faults, Tepper has never stooped to trying to negotiate a new contract with a player directly by going around their agent. That's exactly what Jones tried to do with Micah Parsons recently, resulting in a trade request from the best player on the Cowboys' roster.
For an encore, Jerry has dragged Dallas legend Dez Bryant into the conversation. That brought on a threatening tweet from Dez warning Jones to leave him out of it, because he has plenty of stories to tell.
On his latest 4th & 1 podcast, Panthers legend Cam Newton was giddy to hear Bryant spill that tea. Here's Newton inviting Bryant onto the show.
Cam Newton wants to talk with Dez Bryant
For now, the Cowboys front office is insisting that they have no plans to trade Parsons. While it does seem like a long shot scenario, far weirder things have happened around that organization since Jones bought the team back in 1989.
Even if Parsons does end up on the trade block, the Panthers are a remote possibility as a destination. Still, they were one of seven teams linked to Parsons by NFL.com last week after he made his trade request public.
That being said, if the Panthers didn't want to pay Jadeveon Clowney the $9 million they owed him for 2025, they're probably not going to shell out the $40 million+ a year that Parsons will inevitably get wherever he winds up.
