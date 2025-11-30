Bryce Young cracks major NFL record by Josh Allen in win over Rams

If nothing else, Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young is pretty clutch. It's not exactly ideal that the vast majority of Young's NFL wins have come in the fourth quarter and have given fans heart palpitations, but he can win those close games like so few others.

In fact, he just set a record for doing so. His game-winning drive prowess has been talked about a lot this year, especially since six of the seven wins the Panthers have had have been sealed very late in the contest. And now, he is the record holder in that regard.

Bryce Young is as clutch as any young player in NFL history

Bryce Young now has 11 career game-winning drives after leading a thrilling comeback against the Los Angeles Rams. That number may feel high, because it is. He only has 13 wins to his name so far.

At 24 years and 128 days, Bryce Young became the youngest QB in NFL history to record 11 fourth-quarter comebacks, besting Josh Allen (24 years, 164 days). — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 30, 2025

And by getting that 11th game-winning drive, Young became the youngest player ever to reach that number. He passed Josh Allen by a few weeks.

Young's clutch prowess has been on display numerous times this year. It was on display plenty last year, but the defense often crumbled late and the Panthers lost, so those "game-winning" or tying drives meant nothing.

But now, Young is playing well in crunch time and it's resulting in wins. The Panthers now have seven wins this season. The entire two years of Young's career before that had resulted in seven wins, so the future is bright.

