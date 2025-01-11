Cam Newton calls out Patriots for firing Jerod Mayo after just one season
When the New England Patriots fired Bill Belichick he left behind a couple of really big shoes to fill. He also left behind one of the worst rosters in the NFL, setting up his successor for a rough first year in the post-Belichick era. That job fell to Jerod Mayo, a one-time Patriots linebacker who was popular in the locker room and renowned as a defensive expert.
Predictably, the Patriots went through a tough 2024 season, finishing with a 4-13 record, good for last place in the AFC East. Instead of giving Mayo more time to show what he could do with an improved roster (and a potential QB1 in Drake Maye) the Pats decided to fire him, a move which clearly angered several former New England players, including tight end Rob Gronkowski.
Apparently Cam Newton was also perturbed by the move. Here's what he had to say about the Patrios firing Mayo on his latest 4th & 1 podcast.
Cam Newton on Patriots firing Jerod Mayo
"He’s not a bad coach. Sometimes you have to ask yourself this: can you really get a true synopsis of a coach after one year? And what are you going to do different? And if you’re going to do something different, why not give Jerod Mayo the opportunity to fix it?"
Firing Mayo brings to mind other one-and-done "opportunities" for black head coaches in the NFL, such as former Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' brief time with the Arizona Cardinals.
Looking ahead, whoever replaces Mayo at least has a quarterback to build around, but the rest of the roster is still lacking. If team oner Robert Kraft isn't patient with his next head coach odds are the Patritots will continue to flounder near the bottom of the AFC picture.
