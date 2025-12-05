NFL greats back potential big investment in Bryce Young by Panthers

Even though the Carolina Panthers are winning more games now and are in the playoff conversation, the talk surrounding the team is, understandably, all about Bryce Young's future. Has he played his way into a long-term contract extension?

The answer is probably not yet. He's still had his fair share of ups and downs, but he's won them some games, and he seems to have ultimately improved on his success from the end of last season.

The Panthers are expected to pick up his fifth-year option. Beyond that? It's anyone's guess, but two former NFL players want to see him stay in Carolina.

Ryan Clark, Chad Ochocinco share hope for Bryce Young extension

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Bryce Young has led the Carolina Panthers to seven wins in 12 games started. At their Week 14 bye, he has them a half-game back of the division lead. According to two former NFL stars, they've seen enough to warrant an extension.

"I would tie him up long term"

@OchoCinco and @RealRClark25 both want to see the Panthers locking up Bryce Young for the future 🔒 pic.twitter.com/wmiGW8qVWQ — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) December 4, 2025

Ryan Clark said the Panthers "have to" pick up the fifth-year option. "He's shown you too much good," the former cornerback said. "... He's become that sort of leader [after being benched] for this team, and I think that's extremely important."

Chad Ochocinco said, "When it comes to all the teams that are struggling to find quarterbacks, you really play around with a quarterback like Bryce Young, who has shown tremendous improvement after being benched? Absolutely, you pick that up. If anything, I would tie him up. I would tie him up long-term."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The former wide receiver said Young has been "very clutch" and noted that he expects the Panthers to continue shocking the NFL world as the season comes to a close. Clark said Young deserves credit for how well Young has played at times, but also that he can be the number one overall pick when it matters most.

Young's clutch prowess has been on full display lately, and that's a big reason the two former NFL players believe the Panthers ought to keep him around. Plus, starting over would put them back with a lot of teams who are struggling to find franchise QBs, which is not ideal after all this time.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Bryce Young rises in NFL quarterback power rankings after wowing Rams

Why Panthers RB Rico Dowdle should be hot commodity in free agency

Carolina Panthers poised to make big, smart decision on Bryce Young