Cam Newton urges Tua Tagovailoa to retire from NFL following latest concussion
Charles Bukowski said to find what you love and let it kill you. Sadly, a lot of people seem eager to take him up on that. For a lot of writers it's the bottle that does them in. For professional athletes it can be the game itself, especially those who have risen to play football at its highest level in the NFL.
One need only look at former greats like Jim McMahon to see how hard it is to live with lasting damage from head injuries after their playing days are over as they struggle with a low quality of life. Sometimes it ends in the worst possible way with CTE, as it did with Junior Seau and Jovan Belcher.
That's why former Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton is concerned for the health of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was placed on injured reserve last week after suffering at least his third concussion in two seasons.
Here's Newton urging Tua to hang it up and take care of his brain on his latest podcast.
Cam Newton urges Tua Tagovailoa to retire
