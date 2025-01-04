Carolina Panthers urged to see what 2022 second-round pick can do in Week 18
The Carolina Panthers have one more game to play tomorrow before they go home for the year. They'll be visiting the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon with nothing on the line but pride and an opportunity to put some good work on film going into the offseason.
We know that head coach Dave Canales plans to start Bryce Young at quarterback and as of yet no other lineup changes have been reported or announced. However, there is a chance we will see some players on the field that we don't normally see - especially if things get out of hand in the second half, as they did last time these teams met up.
One spot where the Panthers need a plan of attack is cornerback, where they have a few good options but only one that's under contract beyond this season - rookie nickel Chau Smith-Wade. Jaycee Horn is in line for a big extension and MikeJackson has played well, but it might behoove them to give playing time to some other corners like Akayleb Evans. Bleacher Report believes he's somebody who's worth giving some snaps to in Week 18.
B/R on Akayleb Evans
"Mike Jackson is an impending free agent, and the Panthers are at a stage where they're looking to see who can be part of the team's long-term plans. Heading into this weekend, Evans hadn't seen the field for the club yet, and the organization might as well take advantage of an opportunity to evaluate the 25-year-old in some game action."
Evans (6-foot-2, 198 pounds) was a second-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2022 after playing his college ball at Tulsa and Missori. Evans went on to play 32 games for Minnesota over the next two and a half seasons until the Vikings waived him in November.
Carolina picked him up the next day, but so far he's only made an appearance in one game for the Panthers. It might be a good idea to see what Evans can do, given that they already know what they have in Jackson and Horn and having seen Caleb Farley struggle so much last week.
