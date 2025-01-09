Key Carolina Panthers free agent says he wants to test the market
There aren't a whole lot of units on the Carolina Panthers' roster that are relatively strong headed into the 2025 offsesason. On defense, the cornerback room is solid, assuming they want to bring back Mike Jackson - who shouldn't cost too much to re-sign. On the other side of the ball, they have a good offensive line. That's about it for the entire roster.
While the Panthers obviously have to go all out to improve both the supporting cast around Bryce Young and all three levels of their defense, they shouldn't neglect those two units just because they look strong on paper right now. In fact, keeping those two groups going strong should also be a priority.
One key name to keep an eye on over the next several weeks is Brady Christensen, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins in March. A third-round draft pick out of BYU, Christensen is the team's most-versatile lineman and put in good work at left tackle and center this year when those starters went down with injury.
While Christensen has great value, there's also a decent chance he can make more money by signing with another team. For one thing, there's no clear path for Christensen to start, which he hasn't done consistently since he played left guard in 2022. Panthers fans should prepare for the possibility that he will wind up leaving in free agency. When he spoke with reporters on locker cleanout day, he said he wants to test the market but would not mind returning, ultimately wanting to make the best choice for his family, per David Newton at ESPN.
Christensen played left tackle in college, but Ickey Ekwonu has that spot locked down for the foreseeable future in Carolina. There's a better path at center - where 2024 starter Austin Corbett is about to become a free agent, as well. Backup Cade Mays is also about to hit the open market.
So, the Panthers have no shortage of options at this spot. If they want to keep Christensen for the long run the best path may be to make him their center-of-the-future and let one or both of Corbett and Mays walk.
Then again, Christensen can probably make a lot more if he were to sign with a team intending to start him at left tackle.
