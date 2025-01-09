3 compelling WR trade targets Panthers can realistically acquire
The Carolina Panthers will absolutely need to add some more weapons for quarterback Bryce Young this NFL offseason, especially seeing how well Young played during the second half of 2024.
The Panthers do have some interesting young wide receivers in the form of Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, but they could use some more options, especially with the possibility that Adam Thielen could retire or potentially get cut.
Carolina has some money to spend in free agency, but not a whole lot. Yes, Tee Higgins is a possibility, but would he really want to sign with the Panthers? It doesn't seem likely.
So, here are three wide receivers the Panthers should consider trading for in the coming months.
Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts
The Colts actually have a pretty impressive receiving corps that includes Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell and Alec Pierce.
Indianapolis signed Pittman to an extension last offseason, and Pierce is preparing to enter the final year of his deal. Meanwhile, Downs becomes eligible for an extension next offseason.
It seems hard to believe that the Colts are going to be able to keep all three, and they also have Mitchell on the rise.
Taking that into consideration, there is a real possibility Indianapolis may consider trading Pierce, who was previously viewed as a disappointment before breaking out with 37 receptions for 824 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. That's good for 22.3 yards per catch.
Pierce may be a bit of a one-trick pony, but his game-breaking ability is no joke.
Jalen Nailor, Minnesota Vikings
It's difficult to envision Jalen Nailor remaining with the Vikings for the long haul.
The Michigan State product has one year remaining on his contract and just had the best season of his career, catching 28 passes for 414 yards and six touchdowns.
But here's the thing: it will be hard for Nailor to really go beyond that while playing behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota.
The Vikings almost surely won't be re-signing him after next season, which means that the 25-year-old could be a very viable trade candidate this spring.
Nailor will likely never be a No. 1 option, but he represents a sure-handed target that would at least provide a much-needed depth piece for Young.
Ray-Ray McCloud, Atlanta Falcons
That brings us to the oldest—and riskiest—name on this list: Ray-Ray McCloud.
McCloud is 28 years old, but he just enjoyed a terrific season as a No. 3 option in Atlanta, snaring 62 balls for 686 yards and a score.
He could slide into the slot role for the Panthers (which has been occupied by Thielen), allowing both Legette and Coker to comfortably play on the outside.
Of course, the concern with McCloud is that he was primarily a return specialist before 2024, so there is a chance that his campaign was a bit of a fluke.
Or, maybe the Falcons unlocked something in the Clemson product?
McCloud is entering the last year of his deal, and with Atlanta already having Drake London and Darnell Mooney at the position, the Falcons could decide to move him.
