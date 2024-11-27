Panthers updated cornerback depth chart after claiming vet off waivers from Vikings
A lot of folks take off work during the week of Thanksgiving. NFL teams have no such luxury and the Carolina Panthers are staying busy trying to keep up in the NFC South. Even though they're currently in last place in the division at 3-8, they are also only three games out of first place with six games to go. So, on Tuesday Panthers general manager Dan Morgan made a couple of moves to add depth at a premium position going into the stretch run of the regular season.
The team has claimed ex-Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans off waivers. Evans is a former fourth-round draft pick by the Vikings from the class of 2022. He had only played three defensive snaps for Minnesota thus far this season, though. To make room for him on the 53-man roster, the Panthers waived defensive end Charles Harris, who's since been claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles after they had to put Brandon Graham on IR.
While Carolina's edge rotation is finally on solid footing, the cornerback group is still as yet unsettled, hence the move to claim Evans (6-foot-2, 198 pounds). In the modern NFL every position on the back end is fluid, but here's our guess at what the team's depth chart looks like at corner going into Week 13.
Panthers CB depth chart - Week 13
- Jaycee Horn
- Mike Jackson
- Dane Jackson
- Chau Smith-Wade
- Caleb Farley
- Akayleb Evans
- Lonnie Johnson Jr.
- Shemar Bartholomew
Evans likely won't see the field much except on special teams unless either Horn or Jackson get injured during these last few games of the year.
