Panthers at Patriots: 5 things to know about Week 4 matchup
For the second straight year, Dave Canales’s team opened with a pair of losses, then rebounded to win in Week 3. In 2024, ugly setbacks to the Saints and Chargers were followed by a victory at Las Vegas—with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton at the controls.
This season, the Panthers laid an egg at Jacksonville, then saw a second-half rally fall short at Arizona. Last Sunday, the team pitched its first shutout since 2020 with a 30-0 rout of the Atlanta Falcons.
This week, the 1-2 Carolina Panthers face the 1-2 New England Patriots. While Canales’s club was busy blanking the Falcons, Mike Vrabel’s team was steadily moving the ball on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Unfortunately, the Pats gave away the pigskin five times in a 21-14 loss.
Both clubs have a chance to get back to the .500 mark with a win. It is odd to note that while the Panthers are 0-2 on the road, the Patriots have dropped both of their home games this season.
History
The Panthers and Patriots have only faced each other eight times previously, with both clubs claiming four victories. That includes New England’s memorable 32-29 win in Super Bowl XXXVIII at Houston in which current Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel was a part of. Carolina actually owns a 4-3 edge in the regular season standings, two of those road victories. The Panthers came away with a wild 33-30 win at Gillette Stadium in 2017 in their last appearance at Foxborough, while the Pats claimed a 24-6 triumph in Charlotte four years ago in the clubs’ last encounter.
What’s in a Number(s)?
Panthers: In 2021, the Panthers won their first three games. After 10 outings, the club owned a 5-5 record, then dropped its final seven contests. Hence, you would have to go back to Week 10 of ’21 to find the last time that Carolina wasn’t below the .500 mark. They have a chance to change that this Sunday.
Patriots: Taking care of the football would be a good idea against a Panthers’ team that forced three turnovers in last Sunday’s win over the Falcons. The Pats have coughed up the ball six times in losses to the Raiders (1) and Steelers (5), and did not commit a turnover in the 33-27 victory at Miami in Week 2.
Keep an Eye On…
Panthers: Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero certainly likes what he sees this season in six-year veteran Derrick Brown, who missed all but one game in 2024 with a knee injury. The 2023 Pro Bowler is off to solid start in 2025, tied with teammates A’Shawn Robinson and rookie Lathan Ransom with nine tackles.
Patriots: Quarterback Drake Maye has had some ups and downs, but the positives have outweighed the negatives. He’s hitting on 72.6 percent of his passes for 785 yards and five touchdowns (2 interceptions). While he is also tied for the team rushing lead with 87 yards (1 TD), he’s already been sacked 12 times.
