Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys reveal inactives for Week 6 matchup
With a win today over the Dallas Cowboys, the Carolina Panthers have a chance to build some real momentum as they head into the more difficult portion of their schedule. However, they'll have to get the job done without several key players, including long-time right tackle Taylor Moton.
Fortunately, the Cowboys are far from 100% healthy themselves and will be missing superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, among others. Let's review the inactives lists for both teams.
Panthers Week 6 inactives
- RT Taylor Moton
- RB Chuba Hubbard
- DT Tershawn Wharton
- CB Akayleb Evans
- DT Jaden Crumedy
- S Trevian Thomas
With Moton out the Panthers will be starting Yosh Nijman at right tackle, which as the potential to be a game-breaking weakness if head coach Dave Canales doesn't find a way to help him in pass protection.
Hubbard sitting out means that the runway is clear for backup Rico Dowdle, who broke out to the tune of 206 rushing yards in last week's comeback win over the Miami Dolphins. Dowdle previously played for Dallas from 2020-2024 and sounds determined to have a real revenge game.
The cornerback situation for the Panthers is the greatest concern coming into this one. While Evans is the only inactive, both Chau Smith-Wade and Mike Jackson were listed as questionable, so it will be worth monitoring their status as the game goes on.
Cowboys Week 6 inactives
- WR CeeDee Lamb
- G Tyler Booker
- LB Jack Sanborn
- WR/KR Kavontae Turpin
-DT Mazi Smith
- OT Ajani Cornelius
So much for the Jonathan Mingo revenge game. After getting dealt to Dallas at last year's trade deadline, Mingo has been out of the linup more often than not for the Cowboys. He appeared in eght games last season but has yet to make his 2025 debut. Former Carolina running back Miles Sanders is also out this week due to a knee/ankle injury. Both are on injured reserve.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Dave Canales said about Chuba Hubbard-Rico Dowdle conundrum
Panthers injuries: Bad news for Chuba Hubbard, good news for Jalen Coker
ESPN scoop concerning development for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
Why Panthers rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan could go off on the Cowboys