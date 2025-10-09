Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Odds for Week 6 matchup revealed
The last time the Dallas Cowboys came to visit, the Carolina Panthers were considered favorites for the first time in two years. The oddsmakers quickly learned their lesson, as the Panthers got blasted by the visiting Cowboys, 30-14 in a sloppy affair.
This week Dallas is coming to Bank of America Stadium for the third straight season, and the 'Boys are favored this time around. According to the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, Carolina is a three-point underdog against Dallas.
One big difference from the last time these teams played is the Cowboys' situation at quarterback. Back in December it was Cooper Rush starting thanks to a season-ending hamstring injury for starter Dak Prescott. Rush lit the Panthers up for three touchdowns, though.
Prescott is back in the lineup for Dallas, and he's off to an excellent start so far this season. Heading into Week 6, Prescott ranks second in total passing yards, third in touchdowns, sixth in completion rate and third in QBR.
The Cowboys' defense isn't doing their part, though. They are allowing the most yards per game (412) this season and rank 29th in scoring defense.
The Panthers' defense has improved a great deal this year, thanks in large part to the return of Derrick Brown. They have improved from 32nd in points allowed per game to 19th. Most of all they have upgraded their run defense, going from last in the NFL to 14th in rushing yards allowed per game.
If Bryce Young can avoid another disastrous start that has become too common, there's a decent chance this game could turn into a shootout.
History is not on the Panthers' side, though. Dallas has dominated the all-time series between these teams, going 12-5 overall and winning eight of the last 10.
