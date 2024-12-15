Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Prediction, latest odds, injuries, what to watch for
Last year when the Dallas Cowboys came to visit they blew the Carolina Panthers out by a score of 33-10. What a change a year makes. It hasn't happened overnight, but Carolina has steadily been improving each week since Bryce Young returned to the lineup,and now for the first time in his NFL career they are actually favored to win today's game.
A victory today won't earn them a playoff spot, but it would be a big step forward for a franchise that's ready to compete again. Let's review everything you need to know about today's matchup between Carolina and Dallas, beginning with the latest odds.
Panthers-Cowboys odds
When the odds came out earlier this week the Panthers were listed as 2.5-point favorites at home over the Cowboys. Six hours from kickoff, that line is the same - according to the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. For what it's worth Dallas leads the all-time series 11-5 and has won the last two games between these teams.
Panthers injuries
The biggest name on Carolina's injury report for this week is star cornerback Jaycee Horn, who's dealing with a nagging groin issue. Horn is listed as questionable but we learned last night that he is expected to play, according to Jeremy Fowler at ESPN. Jadeveon Clowney, Josey Jewell, Nick Scott and Raheem Blackshear are also listed as questionable but appear on track to play, as well. The Panthers have ruled out rookie inside linebacker Trevin Wallace. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters that Claudin Cherelus will take his place in the staring lineup.
Cowboys injuries
Dallas is also dealing with an injury to their star cornerback, Trevon Diggs. He is listed as questionable with a knee injury after being limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday and sitting out Friday. The latest news on Diggs comes from Jay Glazer, who reported yesterday he won't play Sunday and will also undergo season-ending surgery. Cooper Beebe, DeMarvion Overshown and Juanyeh Thomas have also been ruled out for Dallas. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is of course still on IR, and Cooper Rush will start in his place again.
What to watch for
We probably shouldn't expect Bryce Young and Cooper Rush to be slinging it ala Tony Romo and Cam Newton in their prime. Instead, these teams should be looking to run the ball as much as possible. Carolina comes into this week with the league's worst run defense, while Dallas ranks second-worst against the run. That means Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dawdle will likely both be in for a big game on the ground. However, the most-important one-on-one matchup for the Panthers to win will likely come down to Jaycee Horn against CeeDee Lamb.
Panthers-Cowboys prediction
These are pretty far from your father's Cowboys - even their recent run of winning 12 games three years in a row is about to come to an end. Prescott's season-ending injury sank their playoff hopes, even if they've shown occasional signs of life since then. Meanwhile, Carolina is on the rise thanks to Bryce Young's growth and a recent surge from their defense, which has done an excellent job of confusing opponents with different coverages in their last two games. Even if they get gashed on the ground by Dawdle, enough dynamics should break in their favor to pull off the win. Panthers 27, Cowboys 20.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Mike McCarthy said about Bryce Young and his newfound poise
Dave Canales shares diagnosis for curing Xavier Legette’s dropsies
Why Bryce Young and his ‘little’ legs may have big day vs. Cowboys
Tre Boston reacts to Bill Belichick taking the North Carolina HC job