Panthers GM Dan Morgan gushes over team's upgraded backfield combo
Jonathon Brooks may yet become a star in the NFL, as he was at Texas. However, the Carolina Panthers' second-round draft pick from 2024 now has a very murky future following the second ACL tear of his career, which will effectively put him on the sidelines for all but a handful of snaps during his firsr two seasons in the pros.
For now, the Panthers will roll forward with Chuba Hubbard as their starter, and they've also managed to secure an upgrade at their RB2 spot. Former Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle recently joined the team on a cheap one-year deal that could make him one of the best values in the league at his position.
Dowdle had seen precious little playing time until last season, when he broke out for over 1,000 rushing yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry for the Cowboys. Dowdle was also quite useful as a pass-catching option, totaling another 249 yards and three scores as a receiver. That makes Dowdle a significant step up over Miles Sanders, who had been the team's third-down back last year.
Recently general manager Dan Morgan spoke about his two new running backs, and while he was typically reserved you can tell that he's excited about this combo. Watch.
Even though their top two options are strong the rest of their depth chart is pretty weak at this spot, so fans should expect the Panthers to use another draft pick on this spot. They recently met with two running back prospects who could meet their need.
