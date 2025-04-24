NFL insider takes Panthers GM Dan Morgan 'very seriously' about trading down
If the Carolina Panthers were so set on Jalon Walker as much as everybody is expecting, they wouldn't be trying so hard to trade down from the eighth overall pick. Now a half-day removed from the beginning of the 2025 NFL draft, all signs point to the Panthers pulling off a trade rather than taking the Georgia Bulldogs OLB/ILB, who's become the overwhelming favorite prospect to go to Carolina in Round 1.
The latest chatter comes via Jonathan Jones at CBS Sports, long one of the most plugged-in sources when it comes to Carolina. He says he believes general manager Dan Morgan when he says that he wants to trade down.
"Just about every general manager south of Titans GM Mike Borgonzi has said he would entertain calls about a potential trade down, and that definitely includes Carolina GM Dan Morgan. I would take him very seriously. Sources say the Panthers made preliminary calls earlier in the week. I don't think Carolina wants to go too far down if the Panthers make a trade, but such a move would indicate to me they are comfortable with a number of pass rushers and not just Georgia's Jalon Walker..."
If this is the case then there's a decent chance the Panthers will be targeting one of those other edge rushers when they're back on the clock, assuming they can find a trade-down partner.
Among the names to watch on that score include Georgia's Mykel Williams, Mike Green from Marshall, Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M, Donovan Ezeiruaku from Boston College and Tennessee's James Pearce Jr..
If the Panthers decide to wait until the second round to hit this spot, they might instead target Princely Umanmielen from Ole Miss who they've shown a lot of interest in. Other projected Round 2 edge rushers include Landon Jackson from Arkansas, Nic Scourton from Texas A&M and Ohio State's Jack Sawyer.
