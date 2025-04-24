2025 NFL draft: Panthers-Cowboys trade proposal lands Carolina extra third-round pick
For several weeks, the popular projection for the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 in the 2025 NFL Draft has been Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker. He checks off a lot of boxes and would be a pick that could help turn around the league's worst defense.
While taking Walker at eight makes a lot of sense, so does trading back and picking up more day two and three picks. The Panthers don't just have a top-line defensive issue, they have major depth concerns. To address that, GM Dan Morgan would like as many hacks at the plate as he can get.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently predicted a trade where the Panthers and Cowboys strike a deal, with Dallas coming up to get Jalon Walker.
Projected trade details and analysis from Knox
Cowboys receive: 2025 1st-round pick (No. 8), 2025 5th-round pick (No. 163)
Panthers receive: 2025 1st-round pick (No. 12), 2025 3rd-round pick (No. 76), 2025 5th-round pick (No. 174)
"In this hypothetical deal, the Dallas Cowboys move up to grab a prospect like Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker—who was mocked to the Panthers at No. 8 by the B/R Scouting Department. The Panthers pocked an extra third-round pick while helping to balance things out with a fifth-round swap."
My two cents
I'm all for trading back. As a matter of fact, I firmly believe it's in the Panthers' best interest to move back. That being said, I'm not in love with this return from Dallas. For a team that's trading up into the top 10, I wouldn't be happy with a third and fifth to go along with No. 12. If talks between these two occur, I'd be asking Dallas for No. 12 and 44. If Carolina has to throw in a fifth or sixth to make it work, so be it.
