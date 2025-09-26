Carolina Panthers' dormant pass rush could get untracked vs. Patriots on Sunday
Three weeks into this NFL season and rookie edge rusher Princely Umanmielen has become the answer to a trivia question. Who is the only Carolina Panthers’ player to record a sack in 2025? That would be the Dan Morgan’s third-round pick from Ole Miss in late April. In Week 2 at Arizona, Umanmielen dropped Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray for a nine-yard loss.
On Sunday afternoon at New England, Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit could add to the paltry total if Mike Varbel’s team offense performs as it has over the first three weeks of the season
Only two teams in the league have allowed more sacks than the Patriots, who have seen second-year quarterback Drake Maye dropped a dozen times. Five of those (along with 5 turnovers) came in last week’s 21-14 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Tennessee Titans have surrendered 15 QB traps during their 0-3 start, while the Arizona Cardinals have surrendered 13 sacks in four games—six of those in Thursday night’s 23-20 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
This offseason, Morgan signed free-agent outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, then added Nic Scourton (Texas &M) and Umanmielen in the second and third round of April’s draft, respectively. The Panthers were also looking for a bounce back season from D.J. Wonnum, who missed nine games in his first season in Carolina a year ago.
Carolina Panthers still looking for their pass rush
Of course, a lack of sacks doesn’t necessarily mean that Evero’s defense isn’t getting a little heat on enemy signal-callers. However, it’s worth noting that the Panthers have a total of seven quarterback hits in their first three games this season.
Then again, sacking Maye has come pretty consistently this season. The Pats allowed four sacks in the Week 1 loss to the Raiders, three quarterback traps in the win at Miami, and the aforementioned five sacks to Pittsburgh last Sunday. It’s something that certainly bears watching this Sunday as both of these teams look to even their win-loss record at 2-2.
