Patriots Grades: Five Turnovers Bring About Loss to Steelers
As the New England Patriots prepare to turn the page from their Week 3 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers, they must continue to take stock in their areas of strength, as well as their areas of improvement.
While the Pats had little to celebrate during their 21-14 loss at Gillette Stadium, there were both moments of value and areas in need of improvement on which they may build a solid foundation for their upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
In that vein, here is a look at the Patriots offensive, defensive and special teams’ performances in Week 3, along with a grade for each positional group.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACKS
Drake Maye completed 28-of-37 for 268 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran the ball seven times for 45 yards in the losing effort. While Maye’s late second-quarter interception and fourth-quarter fumble may place a pall over his overall performance, the Pats’ third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft turned in a statistically sound outing in Week 3. In spite of New England’s struggles with turnovers, Maye kept New England in position to potentially win the game. Unfortunately, the downs outweighed the ups against the Steelers in Week 3.
Grade: C
RUNNING BACKS
Starter Rhamondre Stevenson’s issues with securing the football once again surfaced in Week 3, finishing the day with only four carries for 18 yards. Most importantly, the Pats starting running back fumbled the ball twice in crucial situations for the team’s offense. Stevenson’s difficulties resulted in his lowest snap total of the season, aligning on only 27 snaps on offense. New England’s supporting cast did not fare much better than Stevenson. Veteran Antonio Gibson ran the ball seven times for a total of 28 yards and one fumble, while rookie TreVeyon Henderson logged 11 attempts for 28 yards.
Grade: D
RECEIVERS
New England’s receivers group managed to compile a total of 12 catches for 93 yards and no touchdowns against Pittsburgh. Veteran Mack Hollins led the corps with four catches for 28 yards, while Week 1 standout Kayshon Boutte caught three passes for 28 yards. The position group’s most dubious surprise is DeMario Douglas, who finished Week 3 with only two catches for seven yards. Douglas’ inability to convert the game’s final fourth down with just over one minute remaining in the game was a stark reminder that the team may still be in need of a bona fide playmaker in clutch situations.
Grade: C-
TIGHT ENDS
Tight end Hunter Henry was one of the few bright spots on offense for New England, logging 90 yards on eight catches and two touchdowns. Through New England’s first three games this season Henry has played on 86.3 percent of their snaps on offense. Given that he spent some time on the sidelines due to a knee injury in Week 3, Henry’s usage will be worth watching heading into Week 4. Austin Hooper turned in another solid outing, catching two passes for 28 yards. Considering the struggles of the other offensive positions, the tight ends were unarguably the most reliable unit on the field.
Grade: B+
OFFENSIVE LINE
For the third time in as many weeks, New England’s starting offensive line consisting of left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Jared Wilson, center Garrett Bradbury, right guard Michael Onwenu and right tackle Morgan Moses played all 74 snaps on offense. The protection unit has its hands full with the Pittsburgh blitz, as Maye was pressured on 31.9 percent of his dropbacks and sacked five times. In all fairness, the line was not solely responsible for all five of Maye’s sacks. However, the Pats blocking was less effective in this matchup than during their Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins. The Pats run blocking also labored to help an underperforming group of running backs who averaged only 3.2 yards per carry.
Grade: C
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
Despite entering the season amid some concern surrounding his ability to take on a full workload, defensive tackle Milton Williams has put any concerns to rest by aligning on 72.4 percent of the Patriots snaps on defense through the first three games. Williams aligned on 38 defensive snaps, finishing the game with two tackles and two tackles-for-loss. Overall, the defensive line — behind solid efforts from tackles Christian Barmore and Khyiris Tonga — held the Steelers’ running game to just 64 total yards and one touchdown.
Grade: B+
LINEBACKERS
Robert Spillane’s complete game performance against the Steelers proves that the Pats first-year captain is already becoming a team leader both on and off the field. Spillane led all Pats’ defenders with 15 total tackles, one pass deflection, one tackle-for-loss and a third-quarter interception which nearly returned for a touchdown. Harold Landry turned in another solid showing, logging six total tackles and one forced fumble. Credited with at least one missed tackle, Christian Elliss yielded some second-half playing time to free-agent acquisition Jack Gibbens. Elliss aligned on only 19 snaps on defense, while Gibbens logged a season high 24. Given his experience with Mike Vrabel’s defense, it will be interesting to see the former Tennessee Titan may be in store for additional playing time heading into Week 4.
Grade: B
CORNERBACKS
Marcus Jones went the distance for the second straight week, taking the majority of the team’s defenisve snaps over Alex Austin — who aligned for only 14. With second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez having already been ruled out for this Week 3 matchup, Carlton Davis drew the majority of his coverage against Steelers receiver D.K. Metcalf. Ultimately, the veteran cornerback allowed a touchdown to Metcalf on the Steelers’ second drive. He was also flagged for a questionable 18-yard defensive pass interference early in the fourth quarter. Charles Woods took a season-high 15 snaps, as he entered the rotation of defensive backs who continue to struggle in Gonzalez’s absence.
Grade: C-
SAFETIES
While Miami was able to exploit some of the coverage gaps left by a struggling safeties group in Week 2, New England’s deep defenisve backfield was more effective against the Steelers. Rookie Craig Woodson and veteran Jaylinn Hawkins continue to form a promising tandem, combining for seven total tackles. Albeit in a new, more specialized role, Kyle Dugger saw the field for 33 percent of the Pats snaps on defense, finishing the day with a par of tackles.
Grade: C+
SPECIAL TEAMS
After a pair of rocky outings to open the season, the Pats third phase performed efficiently against Pittsburgh. Rookie kicker Andres Borregales did not attempt a field goal, but made both extra point attempts. Punter Bryce Baringer’s sole punt went for a 59-yard touchback. Overall, the Pats special teams coverage units finished the day without any overt miscues.
Grade: B
FINAL ANALYSIS:
New England had their chances to put the Steelers on their heels in Week 3. Unfortunately, their inability to convert in several key situations ultimately doomed them. Committing five turnovers — one interception to close the first-half and four fumbles — was simply unacceptable. In essence, the Patriots cannot expect to win unless they can protect the football and limit their fundamental mistakes.
OVERALL GRADE: C-
