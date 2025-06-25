All Panthers

Carolina Panthers get no love on Bleacher Report’s best 21st century draft choices

An NFL writer assembled a list of the top 25 picks in 25 drafts from 2000-24. There appears to be one notable omission in the form of a playmaking wideout.

Russell Baxter

Oct 6, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. speaks during the Hall of Honor ceremony during halftime against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. speaks during the Hall of Honor ceremony during halftime against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images / Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report came up with a list that’s pretty tough to argue against, with perhaps one exception. “We’ve now seen 25 draft classes take the field this century in the NFL, with the 26th class set to debut in September. With that in mind, we figure this is a good time to run down some of the greatest picks made in the last quarter-century.”

It’s worth noting that Gagnon’s list excluded any Top 10 selections in any of the drafts from 2000-24. There are four players among the 25 choices (Darrelle Revis, Troy Polamalu, Ed Reed, and Jared Allen) that already have a bust in Canton, Ohio.

Steve Smith vs. Panther
Sep 28, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith (89) is defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Josh Norman (24) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

So where is former Carolina Panthers/turned Baltimore Ravens’ playmaker Steve Smith Sr.? The 2001 third-round pick from the University of Utah (74th overall) played a combined 16 seasons with the Panthers (13) and Ravens (3). He’s one of only 15 players in league annals with at least 1,000 catches, and his 14,731 receiving yards ranks eighth in NFL history. He reached the end zone a combined 89 times as a pass-catcher, runner, and return artist.

His 19,180 total combined yards ranks ninth all-time. The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro also played in 11 postseason games with Carolina and Baltimore, scoring a total of 11 touchdowns.

Of course, Gagnon’s list stands at 25 players. So if you’re going to add a performer, you obviously have to take one player off. The suggestion here is that Smith replaces San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who stands at No. 24. “The jury is still out on Mr. Irrelevant, of course,” said Gagnon, “but the fact is he’s the highest-rated passer in NFL history among those with at least 1,000 career attempts.”

That’s all well and good, but the final pick in the 2022 draft has played just three seasons. Despite his solid numbers and an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII, Purdy’s active NFL resume simply isn’t comparable to Smith’s impressive 16-year career.

