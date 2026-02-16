$60M Carolina Panthers Target Named Free Agent to Avoid in 2026

Once free agency officially begins here in a couple of weeks, Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan is going to waste no time hitting up proven, high-caliber linebackers that can make a difference immediately. The group of Christian Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus, Krys Barnes, etc. didn't get it done in 2025, and failing to address that group this offseason would be front office malpractice.

Morgan is well aware of that need and already revealed his plans to add to that room both via the draft and through free agency.

One of the names that continues to pop up is Jacksonville's Devin Lloyd, who is coming off a Pro Bowl season, finishing with 81 tackles,10 QB hits, six tackles for loss, and a career-high five picks.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report believes the Panthers, and everyone else around the league, should avoid pursuing the 27-year-old, mainly because of the size of the contract he will demand.

"While addressing the media Lloyd expressed an interest in staying with the only NFL team he's known, while also sounding like a young man who expects to see a fat bag of cash in his near future. However, if that bag is anywhere near the three-year, $60.4 million contract predicted by Spotrac, it will be a fiasco for the team that writes the check. There are two off-ball linebackers in the league who make $20 million or more a season—Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers and Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens. They also happen to be the two best players at the position in the NFL. Lloyd just isn't in the same class as that duo. He's not even the best linebacker on his own team. Lloyd just isn't in the same class as that duo. He's not even the best linebacker on his own team."

That is a steep price to pay, assuming his price tag lands in that neighborhood. The Panthers still have to find a proven pass rusher and possibly supply Bryce Young with a little more help at the skill positions. Overpaying is something the Panthers have done before, namely when they signed Robert Hunt to a $100M deal, but he's been worth every penny. If the Panthers' front office believes Lloyd can make that big of a difference, they'll find a way to make the money work. It would just come down to convincing Lloyd to leave Jacksonville, a place he clearly would like to stay.

