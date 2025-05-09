ex-Panthers edge Jadeveon Clowney not a top 10 free agent, according to NFL.com
The Carolina Panthers made several roster moves yesterday ahead of the beginning of their annual rookie minicamp, which runs today through Saturday. A handful of players got cut, with the biggest name getting the axe belonging to veteran edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. His releaecame as somewhat a surprise, though it does save the team around $7.8 million in salary cap room.
After the news broke, Clowney told The Athletic that he intends to keep on playing rather than retire, and so he will become a free agent. While he may have more name power than most of the players listed ahead of him, NFL.com has Clowney ranked 11th on their list of available free agents, including:
NFL.com's top 10 free agents
10. G Brandon Scherff
9. CB Rasul Douglas
8. LB Kyzir White
7. CB Stephon Gilmore
6. S Justin Simmons
5. EDGE Za'Darius Smith
4. RB J.K. Dobbins
3. QB Aaron Rodgers
2. CB Asante Samuel Jr.
1. WR Amari Cooper
If the Panthers are going to use their savings from cutting Clowney on an outside free agent, the best bet to improve their roster right now would be adding more depth to their secondary.
A cornerback with experience playing in the slot and the boundary would make sense, but the Panthers also need more of a ball-hawking deep safety type to complement Tre'von Moehrig, which would take pressure off rookie Lathan Ransom from having to start and perform in a role he's less suited for than playing around the box.
On that score, the only guy that really makes any sense to target is Justin Simmons, a two-time Pro Bowler with 32 career interceptions and 71 pass breakups. Signing Simmons should take priority over a corner, but if the Panthers have room they should look to hit both spots before training camp.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to ditch Bryce Young for controversial QB in 2026
NFL analyst predicts frustrating Panthers weapon takes big step up
Carolina Panthers linked to trade for San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowler
ESPN insider reveals 2 names Panthers considered vs. Tet McMillan