Why Carolina Panthers gem Jalen Coker is a top sleeper for Week 7
The Carolina Panthers have a chance to win their third straight game on Sunday. If they can take down the New York Jets they'll move to 4-1 over their last five games and improve to over .500 for the first time this late in the season since 2019.
Reinforcements are also on the way, and not a moment too soon. Second-year wide receiver Jalen Coker is expected to make his much-anticipated 2025 debut tomorrow afternoon.
That news should come as a big relief to Bryce Young, who hasn't been able to rely on any receivers this season other than rookie Tetairoa McMillan, who's been productive but prone to drops.
Even though Coker might be a bit rusty, he's been named one of the top fantasy football sleepers for Week 7 by Moe Moton at Bleacher Report.
B/R on Jalen Coker debut
"While Panthers' lead receiver Tetairoa McMillan lines up across from Sauce Gardner, Coker could draw a decent matchup with cornerback Brandon Stephens while on the perimeter. The New York Jets' No. 2 cornerback has allowed a 142.2 passer rating and four touchdowns in coverage. Also, Gang Green is tied for seventh in passing touchdowns allowed with 12."
Coker impressed as an undrafted rookie with sharp route running and sharp hands, finishing the year with 478 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games. 23 of his 32 catches went for first downs.
That may not sound like much, but Coker's efficiency stats were quite impressive. He averaged 14.9 yards per reception, posted a 58.7% success rate and was credited with zero drops on the season on 46 targets.
With Xavier Legette lagging behind in his development and no other receivers stepping up, Coker should have an opportunity to establish himself as a strong No. 2 option for Bryce Young behind McMillan.
