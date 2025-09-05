All Panthers

Who will start at left tackle for Panthers with Ikem Ekwonu doubtful for Week 1?

The Panthers just suffered a huge blow.

Zach Roberts

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) talks with the media after practice during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) talks with the media after practice during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers will likely be without their starting left tackle for the season opener, as he's been designated "doubtful" for Sunday's season opener in Jacksonville.. It's a huge blow to lose Ikem Ekwonu, the man tasked with protecting Bryce Young's blindside from oncoming pass rushers. The offensive lineman is still recovering from an appendectomy.

His status this Sunday is no surprise at all. He had appendicitis, which is wildly unfortunate this close to the season, not too long ago, and the subsequent surgery meant Week 1 was a huge long shot. Now, if he's officially ruled out, who will take his spot?

Panthers options for left tackle without Ickey Ekwonu

Yosh Nijma
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) rushes as Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (77) blocks during the game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ikem Ekwonu has not quite lived up to his draft billing, but he's hardly ever been a negative player for the Panthers, and he's mostly been healthy. Sadly, he won't be available on Sunday, testing this line's depth.

The immediate backup, per the depth chart, is Brady Christensen. However, backup right tackle Yosh Nijman seemed to get most of the left tackle reps with Ekwonu on the mend, so he's probably in line to start.

Those are the two primary options, but the Panthers do have some flexibility. Backup center Cade Mays has played a ton of guard and in college was a tackle as well, so he could take the spot if need be.

Austin Corbett, the starting center, is similarly versatile, so the Panthers could shift him over and use Mays as the center instead. That would probably be viewed as a last-ditch effort if things went wrong since both Christensen and Nijman are actual NFL tackles.

Chandler Zavala is also on the bench, so the Panthers do have some options to shuffle things around. Sadly, none of them are terribly ideal. The left tackle, whomever it ends up being, is going to have to block Josh Allen.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a pretty bad pass rush last year, but Allen is the standout. He's the one that will mostly be matched up on the weakest tackle, which will be whoever plays left tackle.

Carolina may have to get creative with double teams or use one of the tight ends (Mitchell Evans, perhaps) as a chip or extra blocker to prevent Allen from winning against a backup tackle.

 - Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard being massively underrated by one analyst

5 huge predictions for Bryce Young’s 2025 season, including 35 TD passes

Best Carolina Panthers-inspired fantasy football team names for 2025

Xavier Legette reveals why Adam Thielen wanted trade to the Vikings

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.