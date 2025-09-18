Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith walks back 'weak-ass' comments
Such is the poor state of the Carolina Panthers that even the greatest player in franchise history is in the doghouse with the fanbase. Team legend Steve Smith made some comments earlier this week on the radio that both didn't make any sense and naturally rubbed fans the wrong way.
Speaking in an interview on WFNZ, Smith called Charlotte a "weak-ass" city and that all fans do is "b**** and complain" and are fair-weather fans.
No fanbase is entirely innocent, but to call Carolina fans fair-weather given what they've been subjected to over the last seven years is frankly ridiculous.
Smith shared a video yesterday walking back some of his comments, admitting that he could have used a better choice of words. Still, true to his persona he challenged anyone claiming they were going to come and get him.
Steve Smith walks back comments
What's wrong with Smith? Aside from having a goblin poke him in the eye, he seems to be unable to turn off the attitude that made him one of the greatest receivers in modern NFL history. He was an undersized underdog coming into the league, and he made a habit of barking and biting over his weight-class, so to speak.
However, now nearly a decade removed from his retirement Smith just doesn't seem to have any other notes to play. Even his commentary during preseason games only consists of ripping players, coaches and fans.
While it's been an entertaining ride, at some point Smith is going to have to chill out - because the constant tough-guy, ice-up act is starting to wear thin.
