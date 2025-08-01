5 Carolina Panthers legends who deserve to be in the Hall of Fame conversation
In January, the Carolina Panthers completed their 30th season in the National Football League. It has been a very rough stretch as of late. The team has posted seven consecutive losing seasons, hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017, and has not won a postseason game since its Super Bowl 50 campaign of 2015.
Due to their relatively short tenure in the league, the franchise does not have a lot of representation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 2024, Julius Peppers became the first primary Panthers’ player to be enshrined in Canton. Other such as Kevin Greene, Sam Mills, Reggie White, and 2025 inductee Jared Allen also suited up for Carolina.
Here’s a look at five performers who spent the majority of their careers with the Panthers and are currently Pro Football Hall of Fame eligible. Each could be a discussion point when it comes to the greatest individual honor bestowed upon a player in professional football.
5 Panthers who deserve some Pro Football Hall of Fame consideration
5. LT Jordan Gross
The eighth overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft was a 20-game starter for John Fox’s team as a rookie. That would be 16 regular-season outings and four postseason contests for tackle Jordan Gross. In 11 seasons with the team, the former University of Utah product missed only nine games, and seven of those contests came in 2009.
Gross played and started 167 regular-season games for the Panthers, as well as nine postseason contests—including Super Bowl XXXVIII during his debut campaign. The last of his three Pro Bowl invitations came in his final season in 2013.
4. LB Thomas Davis
The 14th overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft became a cornerstone performer for the Panthers’ defense during his 13 seasons with the franchise. Former University of Georgia linebacker Thomas Davis missed just two games during his first four seasons with the team, then played in only nine contests over a three-year span from 2009-11—missing 2010 with a knee injury.
He would bounce back in a big way, as evidenced by three consecutive Pro Bowl invitations form 2015-17. His days with Carolina saw him total 24 takeaways, 28.0 sacks, and an impressive 18 forced fumbles.
3. C Ryan Kalil
After 12 seasons with the Panthers, center Ryan Kalil’s final NFL campaign saw him start the first seven games for the New York Jets in 2019. Of course, he did much more than that after being a second-round pick by Carolina in 2007.
The former USC standout battled injuries on occasion, but when it was all said and done Kalil was a five-time Pro Bowler and was twice named First Team All-Pro—all during his stay in Carolina. The 6’2”, 300-pound pivot was a 16-game starter in six of his 12 seasons with the franchise and a pivotal part of four Panthers’ playoff teams.
2. WR Steve Smith Sr.
He’s arguably the greatest offensive performer and special teams’ player in Carolina Panthers’ history. University of Utah receiver Steve Smith Sr. was a third-round pick by the team in 2001. His NFL career spans 16 seasons, the first 13 in Carolina. He’s one of 15 players in NFL annals to catch at least 1,000 passes, and his 14,731 receiving yards ranks eighth in league history.
Smith scored 89 regular-season touchdowns in four different ways, and 11 more in the postseason with the Panthers and Ravens. Smith was one of the 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025.
1. LB Luke Kuechly
Surprisingly, the 2012 first-round pick from Boston College was not elected in his first year of eligibility in 2025. Luke Kuechly captured NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and was league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.
Kuechly played only eight seasons, but was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his final seven campaigns. He earned First Team All-Pro honors five times. He totaled 100-plus tackles each year, finishing with 18 interceptions (1 TD), nine fumble recoveries (1 TD), and 12.5 sacks. It’s just a matter of time before he’s enshrined in Canton.
