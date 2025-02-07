Panthers legend has perfect reaction to brutal Hall of Fame snub
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time this year, but he was unable to secure enough votes for a first-ballot selection.
It was a rather puzzling move by the voters, as Kuechly made seven straight Pro Bowl appearances while earning five First-Team All-Pro selections during his eight-year NFL career. He also won a Defensive Player of the Year award.
Perhaps his relatively short professional tenure—which spanned from 2012 through 2019—was weighed against him.
Whatever the case may be, Kuechly didn't seem to be bothered.
When asked about his Hall of Fame snub, the 33-year-old was simply honored to even be in the conversation.
"It's exciting. I don’t know about anxious," Kuechly told USA TODAY Sports. "To get voted in, everything that you’ve done is complete. I got done playing in 2019. Obviously all the work is in. Now at this point, you see if what you did is good enough to get into the Hall of Fame."
Of course, Kuechly's omission does not mean he can never get into Canton. It only means that he won't be going in on his first try.
Chances are, Kuechly will be enshrined one day, perhaps as early as next year. It's not like he was the only player who was snubbed, either, as Eli Manning, Adam Vinatieri, Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda were all unable to get in this time around.
"You look at the guys that got in and it makes total sense. ... It’s good for the game," added Kuechly. "It's all guys you played with, played against and grew up watching. So it’s cool to be mentioned in that same category."
Concussions forced Kuechly out of the game a bit early, but he was so dominant throughout his career that his legacy will forever be intact, regardless of not becoming a first-ballot Hall-of-Fame entry.
