Carolina Panthers linked to 60-sack superstar as a trade target, but price may be to high
The Carolina Panthers have a lot of roster holes to fill before they're really ready to get back into the playoff picture. However, even if they manage to meet every immediate need their star power might not be enough to get past teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won the division four straight years.
To get past real contenders, the Panthers will have to make aggressive moves for some real difference-makers. On that note, Carolina has been linked to one of the best edge rushers in the game: Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are reportedly interested in a trade, but Anthony Palacios at Last Word on Sports believes the Panthers could get involved, as well.
LWOS on Panthers-Maxx Crosby
"Perhaps, since there has been speculation about Jadeveon Clowney's future, they could pair him with Miles Sanders and wide receiver Adam Thielen in a package along with two first-round picks. The hope is that Crosby could have the potential to pair formidable defensive trenches when Derrick Brown returns."
That price-tag is of course entirely too high. Crosby may be worth a first-round pick, but two would be incredibly painful, to say nothing of sending away their best wide receiver as part of the bargain.
The Panthers should balk at anything like that trade scenario, but Crosby does remain an enticing trade target. Crosby has been productive every year since he was drafted by the Raiders, racking up 59.5 career sacks to go with 144 quarterback hits and 105 tackles for a loss. Even though Crosby missed five games this year he still managed to post 7.5 sacks and 17 TFL, a stat he led the league in the previous two seasons.
If the Raiders are willing to consider a reasonble offer from the Panthers it's worth exploring, but they shouldn't mortage their future for Crosby. It would be best if they found another long-term starter for the edge rotation in the 2025 NFL draft class.
