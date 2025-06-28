Carolina Panthers linked to rival playmaker to boost their greatest weakness
For a while there the New Orleans Saints defied the idea that the NFL's salary cap mattered at all. They manipulated their cap situation like a sorcerer, using void years and other tricks to keep their aging core together far longer than they had any right to do. As with any black magic, there's a price to be be paid, though - and now that the bill is due the Saints roster is going to suffer.
Above all, there's a good chance New Orleans will have no chance but to jettison some of their best players before this coming season begins. One name to watch is TE/WR/QB Taysom HIll, who's given the Carolina Panthers fits over the last seven years as a gadget weapon. If he does get cut then Hill could provide a huge boost to Carolina's tight end room, which ESPN ranks the worst in the NFL.
According to David Latham at Last Word on Sports, the Panthers should pounce if the Saints do wind up cutting Hill.
"The Carolina Panthers spent most of the past decade playing against Taysom Hill, so it makes sense for them to pursue the veteran if he leaves the Saints. Dave Canales' squad boasts a collection of young, promising playmakers, but lacks proven pass-catching talent. Hill could be the perfect veteran mentor for second-year tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. If Sanders continues to develop, Hill won’t keep him from seeing the field. However, if he takes a step back, the longtime Saint could easily step in and play a role for this offense."
Signing Hill will probably be an unpopoular idea for most Panthers fans - but that's just proof of how effective he can be. Hill's ability as a rusher is particularly difficult for teams to gameplan for - and would add another dimension to a Panthers offense that's pretty top-heavy right now.
