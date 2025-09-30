All Panthers

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins early Week 5 odds revealed

The Las Vegas oddsmakers are expecting a close game between the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins.

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) under center during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) under center during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers failed to cover the spread in Week 4 against the New England Patriots, but they'll have a chance to beat the odds as the underdogs again this coming Sunday. Las Vegas oddsmakers have revealed the NFL betting lines for Week 5 across the league, including the Panthers' game against the Miami Dolphins.

Dave Canales' squad enters Week 5 as 1.5-point underdogs, according to the opening lines from VegasInsider. The total for the game is set at 46.5 points.

Last week, the line was 6.5 points for the Patriots game. New England won 42-13, beating the spread and hitting the over.

The Carolina Panthers are now 1-3 on the year. Their lone win came in a 30-0 shutout victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales with quarterback Bryce Young (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins will be at home at Bank of America Stadium. It's the second home game of the season. The first was the win against the Falcons.

Miami remains winless heading into their Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets on Monday night. After opening the season with a blowout loss against the Colts, the Dolphins have lost 33-27 against the Patriots and 31-21 against the Bills.

The Panthers will kick off against the Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Despite a 1.5-point line in favor of the Dolphins, Carolina is predicted to win with a 51.6% chance, according to the ESPN matchup predictor.

