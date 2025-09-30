Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins early Week 5 odds revealed
The Carolina Panthers failed to cover the spread in Week 4 against the New England Patriots, but they'll have a chance to beat the odds as the underdogs again this coming Sunday. Las Vegas oddsmakers have revealed the NFL betting lines for Week 5 across the league, including the Panthers' game against the Miami Dolphins.
Dave Canales' squad enters Week 5 as 1.5-point underdogs, according to the opening lines from VegasInsider. The total for the game is set at 46.5 points.
Last week, the line was 6.5 points for the Patriots game. New England won 42-13, beating the spread and hitting the over.
The Carolina Panthers are now 1-3 on the year. Their lone win came in a 30-0 shutout victory against the Atlanta Falcons.
MORE: Panthers PFF grades: Derrick Brown on top, Bryce Young & linebackers bomb
The Week 5 game against the Miami Dolphins will be at home at Bank of America Stadium. It's the second home game of the season. The first was the win against the Falcons.
Miami remains winless heading into their Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets on Monday night. After opening the season with a blowout loss against the Colts, the Dolphins have lost 33-27 against the Patriots and 31-21 against the Bills.
The Panthers will kick off against the Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Despite a 1.5-point line in favor of the Dolphins, Carolina is predicted to win with a 51.6% chance, according to the ESPN matchup predictor.
