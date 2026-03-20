Carolina Panthers Answer Longstanding Question in Latest NFL Mock Draft

This latest mock is brought to you by the Bleacher Report NFL Draft Scouting Department, and it comes 34 days before the three-day event kicks off on April 23 in Pittsburgh.

This series of 32 predictions has the Las Vegas Raiders less-than-shockingly taking Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. The staff has the first round concluding with the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks opting for University of Missouri edge rusher Zion Young.

Dave Canales’s team lacks a dynamic playmaker at tight end

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers own the 19th overall spot after finishing 8-9 and winning the NFC South this past season. The prediction here is that the franchise will do something it has never done in its somewhat-brief history. Grabbing intriguing Kenyon Sadiq would mark the first time the team would use a first-round pick on a tight end.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq (TE23) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“The Carolina Panthers have sunk plenty into their tight ends without find a legitimate answer,” explained B/R. “Tommy Tremble, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans were all mid-round draft picks within the last five years. None of them have proven themselves as the solution. Whereas, Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq is easily incoming class’ TE1.”

In 14 games in 2025, the 6’3”, 241-pound prospect caught 51 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns. In a total of 35 games, including playoffs, during the brief Dave Canales’s Era in Charlotte dating back to ‘24, Panthers’ tight ends have totaled eight TD receptions.

Kenyon Sadiq could be a huge addition to the Panthers’ offense

Kenyon Sadiq 8 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD vs Minnesota Yesterday.



Best TE in the nation? https://t.co/1uYgIiyWck pic.twitter.com/rNprrQqz4u — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) November 15, 2025

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report scout Daniel Harms laid out what kind of impact the intriguing performer could have on the Panthers' offense. “It’s time to add a true weapon at tight end for Carolina. Sure, Sadiq is on the smaller side. But he’s an aggressive-minded blocker with Y-tight end capabilities and one of the best athletes in the class regardless of position. His yards-after-catch ability can be great for quarterback Bryce Young to provide a quick option in the passing game.”

“Sadiq is still learning the finer points of route-running,” added Harms, “but the upside is sky high. For a team with a quarterback than needs plenty of help to be effective, this tight end’s all-around upside is simply too good to pass.”

The Panthers’ passing attack really began to round into form this past season as wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, and second-year pro Jalen Coker began to emerge as a formidable duo. Adding an underneath weapon with big-play capability and a nose for the end zone could add up to bigger things for Young and the Carolina offense.