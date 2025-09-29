All Panthers

Panthers PFF grades: Derrick Brown on top, Bryce Young & linebackers bomb

Carolina's latest grades from Pro Football Focus highlight some perplexing lineup choices by Dave Canales and complacency by the front office.

Tim Weaver

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) slips and falls under preasure from New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) slips and falls under preasure from New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

There are a few reliable stars for the Carolina Panthers, chiefly Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn on defense and Taylor Moton on offense. That's about it as far as consistency goes, though. The rest of this roster is up and down at best and spending far more time on the "down" part of the spectrum.

That lesson was reinforced in yesterday's humiliating 29-point loss to the New England Patriots, which saw precious few Carolina players doing their jobs and all three phases getting wiped out. Let's see what we can learn from this week's Pro Football Focus grades for the Panthers.

Brady Christensen, Taylor Moton top offense

One of many perplexing lineup decisions that head coach Dave Canales has made this year is waiting so long to play his best backup offensive lineman, Brady Christensen. Despite several injuries up front he only finally got on the field on Sunday and immediately posted the highest grade for Carolina's offense, coming in at 83.5 overall on 30 snaps played.

Second place went to right tackle Taylor Moton, who earned a strong 75.7 in run blocking and a respectable 70.0 in pass blocking, earning him a75.0 overall grade.

Bryce Young (almost) hits bottom

It was a far less respectable outing for Carolina's starting quarterback, Bryce Young. While he managed to avoid losing any fumbles or throwing any interceptions, Young was often inaccurate, only completing 18 of 30 pass attempts and finishing with 150 yards and one TD, which came on the opening drive. After that, it was pretty much all-ugly. Young's 53.7 overall grade was the lowest for any starter with at least 20 snaps.

Bryce Young
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands the ball off to running back Chuba Hubbard (30) during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The worst grade for the Panthers offense this week went to right guard Chandler Zavala, who was starting in place of injured star Robert Hunt. Zavala only played 17 snaps, but in that time he somehow managed to earn a 0.0 pass blocking grade. That brought his overall grade down to 47.5.

Derrick Brown leads defense

Star defensive tackle Derrick Brown was one of very few bright spots for the Panthers defense this week. Brown was able to get some push inside and managed to make four stops, earning himself an 83.7 overall grade, the best for Carolina on this side of the ball.

The next-best grade for the Panthers defense went to fellow defensive tacle A'Shawn Robinson, who tied safety Nick Scott for a team-high six total tackles. Robinson's efforts got him a grade of 80.4 overall.

Linebackers all bomb

With the exceptions of Boogie Basham and Nic Scourton, PFF hated everything they saw from the Panthers' linebackers this week, both inside and out. The four lowest overall grades on defense for Carolina went to D.J. Johnson (39.9), Princely Umanmielen (37.6), Trevin Wallace (30.0) and Christian Rozeboom (26.5).

That the Panthers' front office hasn't made an earnest play for an off-ball linebacker upgrade speaks to a lack of urgency that's killing the team's chances of catching up in the NFC South, both on and off the field.

Carolina Panthers
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs against Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

  - Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Carolina Panthers tumble in power rankings after reality check loss

Studs & duds for the Panthers’ humiliating Week 4 loss to the Patriots

Bryce Young’s opening drive numbers point to big Panthers problem

Panthers insider questions lineup decision from HC Dave Canales

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.