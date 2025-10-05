All Panthers

Panthers rule out Chuba Hubbard, Ja'Tavion Sanders, 4 others vs. Dolphins

Reviewing inactive lists for both teams.

Tim Weaver

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) warms up before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers will be kicking off their fifth game of the season about an hour and a half from now against the Miami Dolphins. It's a must-win matchup for the Panthers, who would fall to 1-4 with a loss. They'll have to get it done without a few key players, though. That includes their top running back and their top tight end.

Here is a quick review of the inactives lists for both teams today.

Panthers Week 5 inactives

- RB Chuba Hubbard

- TE Ja'Tavion Sanders

- DT Tershawn Wharton

- CB Chau Smith-Wade

- DT Jaden Crumedy

- LB Claudin Cherelus

With Hubbard on the sideline, the ball will go to Rico Dowdle in the Panthers' backfield. The next man up is rookie Trevor Etienne, followed by Deejay Dallas, who was just signed off the practice squad.

At tight end Sanders' snaps will be split between Tommy Tremble and Mitchell Evans, who both had strong games in last week's loss to the New England Patriots.

With Chau Smith-Wade out we may finally get to see some real playing time for undrafted rookie cornerback Corey Thornton, who should be the Panthers' next choice in the slot. Thornton was a preseason standout but has only played 10 defensive snaps so far this year.

Now let's take a look at who's sitting out for Miami, today.

Dolphins Week 5 inactives

- CB Storm Duck

- WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

- RB Jaylen Wright

- QB Quinn Ewers

- DT Zeek Biggers

One name you won't see here is that of superstar wide receiver Tyreek HIll, who suffered a devastating, season-ending knee injury on Monday night against the New York Jets.

ATLANTA, GA OCTOBER 30: Carolina football helmets on the sideline during the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on October 30th, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. / (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

