Carolina Panthers' rising defense named among NFL’s biggest Week 3 winners

The Bleacher Report NFL contingent of Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport and Moe Moton gave out their winners and losers for the first 15 games of Week 3. On Sunday at Charlotte, the Carolina Panthers got their first victory of the season by blanking the rival Falcons, 30-0.
“Entering Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons, the Panthers were struggling defensively just as they had a year ago—Carolina ranked 22nd in pass defense and were giving up 26.5 points per game. In terms of yards allowed, the Panthers gave up right around their yearly average in Sunday’s rout of Atlanta. But when the time came for a Carolina player to step up and make a big play they did, notching three takeaways and pitching a shutout.”
Panthers were ballhawks on Sunday vs. the Falcons
Yes, Ejiro Evero’s unit did allow 332 total yards, outgaining Carolina (224) by 108 yards. The Panthers surrendered 131 yards on the ground, and for the second time in three weeks Carolina’s pass rush failed to produce a sack. However, Evero’s defense picked off Falcons’ quarterback Michael Penix Jr., twice in the third quarter. The first theft was returned 11 yards for a score by Chau Smith-Wade.
Veteran cornerback Mike Jackson had the other pick, while rookie safety Lathan Ransom forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter that was recovered by teammate Demani Richardson. In terms of those aforementioned takeaways, all by members of the Carolina secondary, it’s worth noting that the Panthers forced only 17 turnovers in as many games.
“Does Sunday’s effort make the Panthers a good defensive team?” asked the B/R NFL Staff. “No. But for a team that has experienced very little success on either side of the ball so far this season, the Week 3 rout of the Falcons gives Carolina something to build on moving forward.”
