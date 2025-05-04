Carolina Panthers remain in bottom half of post-draft NFL power rankings
The 2025 NFL offseason rages on. Now that the draft is over, teams are busy adding rookie free agents and or signing veterans that were still on the market to economical deals. Clubs are also busy getting some members of their newest draft class under contract.
In mid-March, NFL.com writer Eric Edholm released his power rankings. The Carolina Panthers sat at No. 24 on the list. “Some of the Panthers’ defensive additions are still wait-and-see moves for me, but there’s no question they’ve added competition and depth to a unit that had skid marks on it by the end of last season. I still wouldn’t be against GM Dan Morgan using six or seven of his nine draft picks on that side of the ball. That’s not to say that QB Bryce Young couldn’t use more help, especially at receiver and along the offensive line, but don’t overlook the sneaky-good signing of running back Rico Dowdle…”
General manager Dan Morgan actually added eight draft choices to the roster last month, and this looks like an improved team. While that may be the case, that didn’t matter much in the latest rankings as Dave Canales’s club remained at the 24th spot.
“The Panthers missed out on a few big fish this offseason,” explained Edholm, “failing in their pursuits of Milton Williams and DK Metcalf, but the draft might have provided a fair landing spot. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan could be a strong addition for Bryce Young, who hopes to build on his late-season success.
“The much-maligned Carolina defense, if nothing else, added three possible new starters and help from four total draft picks, including pass rushers in Rounds 2 (Nic Scourton) and 3 (Princely Umanmielen). I don’t know that you can say the Panthers are vastly better on defense, and they still should have their eyes open for any available talent resources, but they’re almost certainly improved there.”
Of course, the real signs of progress won’t come until September. The Panthers are looking to snap a seven-year streak of losing campaigns, the last six with at least 10 losses.
