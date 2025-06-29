Carolina Panthers insider points to free agent DBs for next potential move
For the most part the Carolina Panthers' roster for training camp and the preseason is set. General manager Dan Morgan deserves credit for at least attempting to address all of the team's biggest personnel needs this offseason. There's still one last box to check in this department, though.
In free agency the Panthers signed Tre'Von Moehrig, who's coming off a low-key excellent season with the Las Vegas Raides. They also drafted Lathan Ransom out of Ohio State, but both additions are more of what you would consider strong safeties as opposed to free safeties. Finding a proven vet to start at the other safety spot opposite Moehrig appears to be the team's last big goal before the games begin.
According to team reporter Darin Gantt, if the Panthers are going to make any more moves, it may be to sign free agent safety Julian Blackmon or Justin Simmons.
"Guys including Julian Blackmon (who visited in March), known commodity Justin Simmons (who was an All-Pro in Denver for Ejiro Evero), and several more are still sitting there on the market. They spent the spring looking at young options there, but could stand to be more experienced and deeper."
The Panthers have also met with veteran Marcus Wiliams, formerly of the Saints and the Ravens.
Clearly safety is their top priority right now, as it should be. However, Carolina might also have interest in adding another cornerback before Week 1. The Panthers were apparently one of the teams who were pursuing Jaire Alexander after he was released by the Packers. That may have just been a special case for Alexander, but odds are they would be happy to add another corner to help back up Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on the outside.
The list of free agent corners who are still available includes James Bradberry, Kendall Fuller, Stephon Gilmore, Rasul Douglas, C.J. Henderson and Mike Hilton. However, the best potential upgrade here would be a trade for Dolphins superstar Jalen Ramsey, who previously played for defensive coordinator Ejiror Eero on the LA Rams.
