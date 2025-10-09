NFL analyst sees 2 big needs for Carolina Panthers going into trade deadline
The Carolina Panthers saved their season by storming back against the Miami Dolphins, changing their outlook not just for the immediate future - but also inspiring hope down the line.
While things look undeniably better than they did coming out of Week 4's humiliating blowout loss to the New England Patriots, this Panthers team still has some holes to plug if they're actually going to compete in the second half of the season.
With three weeks to go before the league's annual trade deadline, Kevin Patra at NFL.com sees linebacker and edge as the team's two biggest roster needs.
"It's been a Jekyll and Hyde few weeks for the Panthers' defense, which has pitched a shutout allowed 42 points, then slowed Miami for long stretches. Still, this team is off to its best start since 2021. If the Panthers want to remain in go-for-it mode ahead of the deadline, they still need help at linebacker and pass rusher."
First things first. As Patra later mentioned, the Panthers have to win a couple more games before they even think about giving up assets to improve their roster for this season.
The next two games on their schedule are very winnable - and if they can beat the Cowboys and the Jets there will be a case to try to upgrade that defensive front-seven.
However, their schedule gets much tougher after the Jets game - and you can pretty much write off any chance of upsetting Buffalo or Green Bay. That would put them at 4-5 going into the trade deadline.
If the Panthers do decide to take a swing at that point, their best bet is trying to improve their edge rotation. For one thing, startrs DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II have disappointed and they desperately need more firepower to backup promising rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.
As for linebacker, this seemed like a huge need only a week ago. However, the big change that defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero made against Miami might have changed the equation.
Instead of relying on Christian Rozeboom as the green dot guy, the Panthers gave play-calling duties to Trevin Wallace. The move appeared to work out well for both, who had their best game of the season.
If Rozeboom and Wallace can continue to play relatively well, that might eliminate the need for a linebacker upgrade.
Either way, the Panthers are going to need another productive edge rusher if they're going to have any shot at a Wild Card spot.
To be continued...
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Dave Canales said about Chuba Hubbard-Rico Dowdle conundrum
Panthers injuries: Bad news for Chuba Hubbard, good news for Jalen Coker
ESPN scoop concerning development for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
Why Panthers rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan could go off on the Cowboys