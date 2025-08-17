Carolina Panthers rookie Nic Scourton calls collapsed lung 'minor setback'
Rookie Carolina Panthers edge rusher Nic Scourton made a good impression in his first NFL game against the Cleveland Browns. While the rest of the Panthers' defense was imploding around him, Scourton was able to generate several pressures on Shedeur Sanders and notched one sack. For his efforts he earned the highest PFF grade on the team.
Fans who were eager to see an encore were disappointed yesterday when they learned Scourton wouldn't play against the Houston Texans due to what we thought were heat sickness symptoms he suffered during a joint practice earlier in the week. However, we learned from head coach Dave Canales after the game that Scourton had actually suffered a collapsed lung and had to be driven back to Charlotte.
For most people a collapsed lung qualifies as a harrowing medical scare. NFL players are not built like the rest of us, though - and Scourton took to Instagram yesterday and called it a "minor setback."
Nic Scourton on collapsed lung
This is just a tiny bit crazy, but you have to be at least a little bit nuts in order to play professional football at this level and the very best competitors are always a little bit more than a little bit crazy.
As of yet, there's no word on how long Scourton is going to be out, but the team is calling his status "week to week."
The good news - if there is any to be found coming out of Carolina's humiliating 20-3 loss to Houston is that the team suffered no other major injuries.
