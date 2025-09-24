All Panthers

Carolina Panthers 'no-name defense' major reason for Power Rankings boost

The Panthers were sitting at 0-2 for the fourth straight year. Then Dave Canales’s club rolled an NFC South rival to make a move up the NFL Power Rankings.

Russell Baxter

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) scores a touchdown after intercepting the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
/ Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Perhaps all Dave Canales’s team needed was to face a familiar foe. On the final Sunday of 2024, the Carolina Panthers came away with a wild 44-38 overtime victory at Atlanta. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 251 yards and three scores, and ran for 24 yards and two touchdowns.

This past Sunday, the Panthers bounced back from their losses this season to the Jaguars and Cardinals to manhandle the rival Falcons, 30-0, at Charlotte. Hence, Eric Edholm of NFL.com moved Canales’s team up eight spots in his weekly NFL Power Rankings, from No. 29 to No. 21.

“Three of the Panthers’ seven victories with Bryce Young starting at quarterback have come against Atlanta,” explained Edholm. “He’s 3-1 against the Falcons and 4-25 against the rest of the league, which is strange, but no one is going to sneeze at a 30-zip whooping after the uninspired 0-2 start.”

While Young and the offense put up modest numbers, it was Ejiro Evero’s improving defense that set a tone for the franchise’s first shutout since 2020.

Mike Jackson
/ Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Panthers’ defense came up with big plays in the rout of the Falcons

“In the first 96 minutes of the season,” said Edholm, “the Panthers were outscored 53-13. Since then, it has been a 49-0 edge for Carolina. They certainly feel like a more confident operation right now, especially defensively. There are still some warts that could come out against stronger teams, but this suddenly doesn’t look close to the worst defense in the league.”

A year ago, Carolina allowed the most total yards and most rushing yards in the league. Canales’s club also gave up 534 points—the highest single-season total in NFL history. Evero’s defense did allow the Falcons to gain 332 yards on Sunday, but the team finished with a total of three takeaways—one more than they managed during its 0-2 start.

Chau Smith-Wade had a pick-six,” added Edholm, “Mike Jackson added a pick and Christian Rozeboom and A’Shawn Robinson were highly disruptive. This might not be the 1985 Bears, but the Panthers’ no-name defense has come alive.”

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.