Carolina Panthers opponents for 2025 NFL season revealed
The Carolina Panthers are moving on to better things. Following Sunday's overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons they're done with their 2024 schedule and will begin to focus on the 2025 campaign. There's a long road between now and then, but if nothing else we do know who they'll be facing after finishing last in the NFC South again.
Here's the full list of opponents for the Panthers in 2025.
Carolina Panthers 2025 opponents
- Atlanta Falcons (8-9) - Home and Away
- New Orleans Saints (5-12) - Home and Away
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7) - Home and away
- Los Angeles Rams (10-7) - Home
- Seattle Seahawks (10-7) - Home
- Buffalo Bills (13-4) - Home
- Miami Dolphins (8-9) - Home
- Dallas Cowboys (7-10) - Home
- Arizona Cardinals (8-9) - Away
- San Francisco 49ers (6-11) - Away
- New England Patriots (4-13) - Away
- New York Jets (5-12) - Away
- Green Bay Packers (11-6) - Away
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-13) - Away
At a glance the toughest game on the schedule is whenever Josh Allen and the Bills come to visit Bank of America Stadium. Allen is either a front-runner or close second behind Lamar Jackson in the MVP race this season, depending on who you ask.
There's a pretty big gap between Buffalo and the next-best team on this list, which is probably Green Bay. If that matchup comes late in the season the Panthers will likely have to contend with the infamous winter atmosphere at Lambeau Stadium on top of one of the better rosters in the league.
At the other end of things there aren't many easy wins here, but three AFC opponents stand out in that department. Based on the way they finished the year strong we believe Carolina can beat the Jaguars, Jets and Patriots.
We're also pretty confident Carolina can sweep the Saints in their current form and they just proved they can beat the Falcons at least once. That's six wins right there - the rest of them will depend on how much they can upgrade their defense and their wide receiver corps between now and the beginning of the season.
