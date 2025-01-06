NFL Final Power Rankings: Carolina Panthers stagnate despite incredible victory
The Carolina Panthers closed out 2024 on a high note. They scored 44 points, which is the most in a very long time. They won a road game for the first time with Bryce Young under center. It was the culmination of a 5-12 season that ultimately leaves the Panthers in a better spot than they were one year ago.
The final NFL power rankings took into account the future outlook since the Panthers are one of the teams not playing in the playoffs. Their season is done, and their quest for a first franchise Super Bowl will begin again next season. Here's how they ranked after Week 18.
Panthers remain 22nd in NFL Power Rankings
Last week, Sportsnaut had the Carolina Panthers ranked 22nd in the NFL. This week, despite a huge win over the Atlanta Falcons and a five-touchdown performance from Bryce Young, they haven't moved up.
Speaking of Young, he got all the praise in Matt Johnson's analysis. "The second half of the 2024 NFL season changed everything for the Carolina Panthers. Dave Canales brought Bryce Young back from the benching and this offense looked different. Adam Thielen performed like a No. 1 receiver, Ja’Tavion Sanders started to break out and Xavier Legette showed real potential.," he wrote. "Most importantly, Young looked like he could develop into being a solid starter. The Panthers defense is still a mess and Young still needs more playmakers, but the final two months of the season changed the long-term outlook for the Panthers entirely."
Things changed dramatically over the last few weeks of the season, and Young's resurgence can be tied to it. The Panthers started 1-7 but rallied to finish 5-12 and inspire hope for the first time in several years.
