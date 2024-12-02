Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Opening odds crazy for Week 14 matchup
Even though the Carolina Panthers are getting better every week nobody seems to have informed the oddsmakers, because the line for this coming week's road game against the Philadelphia Eagles are laughably lopsided. According to the opening odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are 12-point favorites.
That's another pretty insulting set of odds against this team, especially considering they have either won an upset or beaten the spread in each of their last four games. Two weeks ago the visiting Kansas City Chiefs were 11-point favorites but barely scraped by with a last-second field goal. Yesterday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were favored by a touchdown but they had to go to overtime to win, also by a field goal.
It's worth mentioning that Sunday's game should never have gone to overtime in the first place since Adam Thielen's touchdown-that-wasn't just before halftime should have ended the game in regulation. There's no putting the bark back in that dog, though - so we have to move on to Philly.
To be sure, the Eagles are a far-superior team to the Panthers right now. Since coming off their bye week Philadelphia has won eight games in a row, including a 24-19 victory on the road against a very-potent Baltimore Ravens team yesterday.
For what it's worth the Panthers are 5-8 all-time against the Eagles- their last meeting was in the 2021 season, just before Philly became the conference super-contender that they are now. As was the case against the Chiefs, if they can keep the final score under a touchdown they should consider it a win.
