NFL officials rob Adam Thielen of highlight-reel obvious touchdown against Bucs
Adam Thielen appeared to drop a touchdown late in the first half. Initially mishandling the ball, Thielen regrouped to grab hold of it and, on replay, appeared to gain control and get one knee and one elbow down in bounds. The referees disagreed, and the replay officials somehow didn't see it how it actually happened. The Carolina Panthers lost out on four points as a result.
Adam Thielen misses huge TD grab after botched replay
It is understandable that the referees missed the call in real time. It happened quickly, and an initial bobble left the play open to be called either way. Had Adam Thielen caught it the first time, it wouldn't have mattered. Instead, the highlight-reel nature made it a much harder call.
It's less understandable that the replay officials didn't see it that way, though. They had the view that fans, both in the stadium and at home, have, and they still got it wrong. Thielen's frustration after immediately calling for a review shows that. The fan reaction in the stands, which was a heavy dose of annoyance, did as well.
The broadcasting duo for FOX, including Mark Schlereth, called it a touchdown on the review. Even Gene Steratore, who rarely disagrees with the NFL's rulings, had to agree that the officials missed one.
As it stood, the Panthers had to settle for a field goal, though it narrowly made it after two misses by Eddy Pineiro. The normally reliable kicker has left six points on the table and the Panthers were robbed of four more. They should be up 23-10 at the half instead of 13-10.
