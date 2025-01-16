Panthers, Steelers could hook up for huge WR trade
The Carolina Panthers find themselves in desperate need of receiving help heading into the NFL offseason, as Adam Thielen could be done in Carolina, and Xavier Legette and Jalen Cooker remain mostly unproven as weapons.
Bryce Young needs all the assistance he can get, and while the Panthers don't exactly have a ton of cap room to sign free agents, they could peruse the trade market.
One potential option is Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens, who does not exactly appear to be too happy in his current situation.
Pickens has clashed with Mike Tomlin multiple times in Pittsburgh, and while the former second-round pick is immensely talented, he has just one year remaining on his deal and could be wearing out his welcome with the Steelers.
If the 23-year-old becomes available, Carolina should definitely explore the possibility of acquiring him.
Pickens is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns, which was a pretty disappointing year overall.
However, he is one season removed from hauling in 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five scores, averaging a league-high 18.1 yards per grab.
Pickens comes with massive big-play potential, and that is exactly what Young needs at his disposal.
The University of Georgia product might not even cost all that much given his contract situation and the fact that Pittsburgh may be growing tired of his antics.
If the Panthers can swing a deal to acquire Pickens on the cheap, they absolutely should make a play for him.
