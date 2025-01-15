Carolina Panthers predicted to make shock signing in free agency
The Carolina Panthers have only a few positions solidified for the future and running back is one of them. In fact, it might be the most solidified spot on the roster. Chuba Hubbard is a star, Miles Sanders is a serviceable backup, and Jonathon Brooks is a promising young player who will eventually get healthy.
It's strange, then, to see a prediction such as this. The Panthers don't need a running back, especially one who will command some of their cap space in a potentially lucrative free-agent deal. Drafting one is one thing, but signing one is another. Nevertheless, that's what the prediction is.
Najee Harris predicted to consider Panthers in free agency
Najee Harris will have interest from teams in free agency, and Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports believes the Panthers might be one such team. "The team will need to adjust and while running back Chuba Hubbard is the future for the ground game, they could use some depth," Palacios argued.
"Veteran Miles Sanders might not come back next year with the team and since Jonathon Brooks suffered another season-ending injury, it leaves an immediate hole for the Panthers to fill," he continued. "Boise State Ashton Jeanty might not be available by the time the Panthers select in the first round. However, they could settle for a one-year veteran like Harris from this year’s free agency while they wait until Brooks recovers. Harris could be the perfect scenario in this situation since he needs to revitalize his career either way."
The logic isn't flawed, but the Panthers have a much simpler solution. If Brooks is really going to be gone for a long time, Sanders can remain the backup. Cutting him after June 1 saves $6.7 million against the cap, but a signing of Harris, who probably isn't much of an upgrade over Sanders, will eat up most of those savings.
And if Brooks isn't going to miss as much time as he did in returning last year, then the Panthers can ride with Hubbard and any other cheap, veteran backup that they can easily cut ties with down the road.
