Panthers insider predicted more of the same for players like Raheem Blackshear
With the NFL Combine winding down the Carolina Panthers enter the next phase of their offseason. Before the market opens with the new league year in nine days they'll have to make decisions on each of their own pending free agents to keep.
We got one answer on that account yesterday when the team decided not to tender running back/kick returner Raheem Blackshear, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent. For one thing that means the Panthers are now in the business of finding a new return specialist for the 2025 season. For another, at least one Carolina insider expects more of the same for other players in Blackshear's shoes this offseason.
A couple weeks ago Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer wrote that he did not expect the Panthers to be active handing out tenders for their restricted free agents this year. The Blackshear news indicates he's right, so let's take a look a the team's remaining RFAs:
- WR Dan Chisena
- WR Velus Jones Jr.
- LB Chandler Wooten
- OL Cade Mays
- WR Deven Thompkins
The most-important name here is Cade Mays, who wound up starting eight games and playing 495 snaps at center after Austin Corbett went down for the year with an arm injury. Mays is probably the best candidate of the bunch to get re-signed, depending on how things go with Corbett and the Panthers over the next few days.
The last we'd heard on those talks is Carolina pushed back a key deadline for a new deal to March 11, buying them more time to work out a contract with Corbett. That probably means they prefer to start Corbett at center again to start 2025, but if they can't come to terms then Mays may be the next-best-choice. Another related domino to watch here is Brady Christensen, who's about to become an unrestricted free agent. Christensen also put in time at center last season plus some more at left tackle, as well.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers’ patience with Bryce Young earns high praise
$12 million young Panthers star surprisingly named trade candidate
Georgia defenders become most-popular Panthers mock draft picks
Bryce Young stands to reap massive gain from NFL trade rumor